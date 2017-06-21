McDonald’s putts charity first at golf fundraiser

A McDonald’s franchisee who runs restaurants in Wellingborough and Raunds raised £34,000 for charity during a huge golf day.

Perry Akhtar runs seven McDonald’s across the county and hosted the golf event at Whittlebury Hall near Towcester where 27 teams enjoyed a round of golf as well as a post-match raffle and live comedian.

The day was raising money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, an independent charity which works to provide free ‘home away from home’ accommodation for families with children in hospital.

Perry said: “What a day! Despite terrible weather, the spirit and enthusiasm on the golf course was fantastic and everyone walked off the course with smiles on their faces, demonstrating the true spirit of this longstanding charity event.

“As always a special thank-you must be saved for those who took part and my generous sponsors without whom it would be impossible to lay on such a great event.

“We’re already looking forward to next year which will mark our 10th anniversary, and I would really like it to be our very best yet!”

Ronald McDonald House Charities provides free accommodation for families with children in hospital, allowing parents to remain close whilst their child undergoes treatment.

There are currently 14 Ronald McDonald Houses in the UK, and money raised from this challenge will go towards improving the existing ones and building more Houses where the need is greatest.