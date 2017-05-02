Masquerade ball to raise money for Wellingborough mayor’s charity

A charity ball to raise money for Contact the Elderly is being held at Wicksteed Park Pavilion in Kettering.

The mayor of Wellingborough’s grand masquerade civic ball starts at 7pm on Saturday, May 20, with an evening of dinner, dancing and a raffle.

Live music will be performed by covers band New Vintage Plus and all ticket holders will receive a Venetian mask to get into the party spirit.

Tickets are £25 and can be ordered from Fiona Hubbard at the council by calling 01933 231519 or sending an email to fhubbard@wellingborough.gov.uk.

All proceeds from the evening will go to the charity chosen by Cllr Malcolm Waters to support during his mayoral year and anyone is welcome to buy a ticket.

Contact the Elderly is a national charity dedicated to tackling loneliness and social isolation among older people.

Supported by a network of volunteers, the charity organises monthly Sunday afternoon tea parties for small groups of older people, aged 75 and over, who live alone.

