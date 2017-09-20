Marie Curie seeking Oundle volunteers

Marie Curie is appealing for local volunteers to help manage the charity’s collection boxes in the Oundle area.

The local Marie Curie fundraising team is looking for collection box co-ordinators to help look after boxes that are on display in shops, newsagents, chemists, pubs and doctors’ surgeries and also place collection boxes in new locations.

Marie Curie community fundraiser for Northamptonshire Laura Foy said: “As a volunteer collection box co-ordinator you’ll help to raise vital money and awareness for Marie Curie.

“We’re appealing for people who can look after collection boxes in the local community, count and bank the monies and also spot new opportunities to place boxes in the community.

“It’s a great way to get involved with Marie Curie and the money raised from the boxes will help Marie Curie to provide vital care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families, when they need it most.”

To become a Marie Curie collection box co-ordinator you must be 16 or over.

For more information for how you can get involved, contact Laura Foy on 01604 442316.