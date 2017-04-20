Marathon runner in world record attempt dressed as Del Boy’s three-wheeler for East Northants charity

A marathon runner will be taking to the streets of London dressed as the iconic three-wheeled car from Only Fools And Horses.

But Thomas Bolton is not just attempting to complete the 26-mile course, he is taking it on dressed as the car from the hit show and hoping to break the Guiness World Record for the fastest marathon dressed as a car.

Thomas testing out his Only Fools and Horses inspired costume

He has set his sights on recording a time of about four-and-a-half hours, which would see him smash the record which was only set in recent weeks.

And as well as going for the record, Thomas is raising money for Headway East Northants in Irthlingborough, which provides support, services and information to individuals, family members and carers affected by an acquired brain injury.

Thomas, a police officer from Nottingham but who has links to this area, said he chose to support Headway which has its headquarters in Nottingham and also because his job means he sees the impact a brain injury can have on a person and their family.

He said training has been going well despite having a stress facture in his foot, and while he admitted getting ‘odd looks running round in a cardboard box,’ he added: “The reaction you get from the crowd is what makes it.

The costume includes a picture of a blow-up doll on the back

“I am looking forward to the day and it’s a way of giving something back to Headway and raising the profile of the charity.”

Sunday’s marathon will be the third time Thomas has taken part in the marathon for Headway East Northants, with his previous attire seeing him dressed as a mobile phone and the Tardis from Doctor Who.

He has made this year’s costume himself and will be running in it with a Del Boy mask and a bottle of Peckham Spring water.

His family, including his two daughters, will be in London to cheer him on and Claire Phillips from Headway East Northants will also be there supporting him and the other runners for Headway at the seven-mile point.

Anyone who wants to sponsor Thomas can go to virginmoneygiving.com/Tardis or they can text HEAD17 with the amount of money they would like to donate to 70070.