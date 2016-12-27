Man who swapped F1 for mobile phones opens new Oundle outlet after expanding in Kettering

A man who swapped Formula One engineering for mobile phone repairs has expanded his business.

Neil Barker worked in the pits alongside stars such as David Coulthard and Mark Webber, travelling across the globe.

Neil at his new Kettering premises.

But he quit to pursue his own business dream by setting up Spark Angels, repairing Apple devices.

He has been so successful he has expanded in Kettering and now set up another shop in Oundle.

The former Red Bull engineer said: “It was amazing working for many years in F1 and drivers like Mark Webber and David Coulthard were brilliant to work alongside.

“I used the money I gained from F1 to start up initially in my garage and it has grown from there.

“I became known in the pit lane as the guy who fixed Apple devices and would have people from the Ferrari and Honda teams asking me to help repair their devices.

“My years in F1 were great but intense and made me a perfectionist.

“I launched my business in the county and have just opened Spark Angels in Oundle.

“It’s all about offering a fast, high quality repair service whether we are replacing smashed screens or fixing iPhones, iPads or iPods.

“We pride ourselves on offering a very personal, professional experience.”

Mr Barker set up businesses in Wellingborough and Kettering, where he has just relocated to larger premises in Pytchley Business Park, and opened his new Oundle outlet at Oundle Wharf.

He said: “It has gone from strength to strength.

“I always knew I wanted to grow the businesses within Northamptonshire as this is where I live with my wife and family.

“What we offer is very different, including making our own replacement screens – we’ve had thousands of customers who’ve dropped their phones and devices and we’ve come to their repair rescue.

“We offer a premium service only using the best parts available and what makes us unique is our track record – we have a very fast turn around, we even beat Apple on that.

“We will repair in an hour – these are not just phones anymore, these are people’s lives and they are at the centre of people’s work lives.

“So we can carry out repairs while customers wait. What’s also proving popular is our 12-month warranty.

“Expanding the business and opening in Oundle means we are on track towards some very exciting future developments we have in the pipeline.”