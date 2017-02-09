Man who lived in Kettering wanted by police for numerous offences

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man who used to be known as Lee Shaw and has recently changed his name to Callum Haigh.

Haigh, pictured, lived briefly in Kettering but his whereabouts is currently unknown.

The 32-year-old is believed to have links to Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

A police spokesman said: “He is wanted in a number of counties for a variety of offences.”

If anybody recognises Callum or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to contact police.

Anybody with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.