Man wanted in connection with Wellingborough firearms incident featured on Crimewatch Roadshow

A man who police in Northamptonshire want to speak to in connection with a firearms offence has featured on Crimewatch Roadshow.

Officers from Operation Worcester, a police drive to tackle drugs and firearms offences, believe Alain Mbuku, 32, may be able to help with their investigation into the discharge of a firearm in Wellingborough in March 2016.

Mr Mbuku, who is also known as Alain Sengua, is from Bedford and officers are appealing for him to make contact with them.

Crimewatch Roadshow aired an appeal to trace Mr Mbuku last week, as part of its latest series which is currently airing on BBC One at 9am Monday to Friday.

Mr Mbuku, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.