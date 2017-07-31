Man tried to grab woman walking in Northampton woods

Have your say

A man tried to grab a woman as she was walking through a Northampton wood, police have revealed.

But when the victim screamed, the offender ran off.

The incident took place in Lings Wood, near Arlbury Road, off Blackthorn Road, between 1pm and 2pm on July 11 (police released the information today, July 31).

The suspect is described as 22 to 23 years old, black, clean shaven, with a slim build and was wearing a black beanie hat, camouflage hooded top with black writing on the front and black jeans.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.