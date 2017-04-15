Man to run marathon and cycle to France to raise funds for hospital which helped Wellingborough nephew

A man will take on two sporting challenges to raise money for the hospital which helped his cancer-stricken nephew.

Andy Green will test his stamina after his 17-year-old nephew, Connor, was diagnosed with cancer in September 2016.

A tumour had grown in Connor’s chest which was bigger than 10cm in diameter and was pressing on his windpipe.

Connor, who lives in Wellingborough, had six treatments of chemotherapy over six months at the Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham, which is the designated specialist treatment facility for this type of cancer in our county.

Connor went through the stages of being an athletic football-playing 17-year-old to looking a little thin and gaunt when he was first diagnosed and admitted to hospital, then losing all his hair and more weight.

After the fifth and sixth treatments of chemo he looked very poorly and unable to eat properly.

Connor maintained an incredibly positive outlook all the way through his treatment, helped by the excellent treatment and care he received on the Teenage Cancer Trust Ward in Nottingham.

Now Mr Green will run the London Marathon later this month before cycling to France just three days later.

On his fundraising page, he said: “I was so impressed with Connor’s positive attitude throughout this whole episode from diagnosis to chemo treatment and through his suffering after the fifth and sixth treatments, to the way he set himself goals to get himself mentally and physically back into shape, that I thought I should help raise some money for the ward that did so much to help him through this difficult time.

“I already had a place in the London Marathon and as we had arranged to visit friends in France the week after I thought I would make up my own duathlon of running the London Marathon (hopefully sub 3:20) and then cycling to France a few days later.

“The marathon is on Sunday, April 23, and then all being well I will cycle to Bois Bernard in France (75 miles from Calais), leaving on Wednesday, April 26, and hopefully arriving at midday on Saturday, April 29, a total journey of 270 miles.

“If you can sponsor me, all the money raised will go directly to the ward that helped Connor so much.”

All money raised will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust Ward E39 at QMC Nottingham.

So far Mr Green has raised £275.

To donate, click here or text ANDG53 £10 to 70070.