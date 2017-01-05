Man threatened with syringe by thief who stole his mum’s handbag in Kettering

A man was threatened with a syringe when he chased thieves who had stolen his mother’s handbag.

A 62-year-old woman had her bag snatched as she walked with her son along Crown Street in Kettering yesterday (Wednesday) at about 4pm.

The victim and her son were approached from behind by two men, one of whom grabbed her bag.

When chased and challenged by her son, one of the men threatened him with a syringe.

The offenders are described as white men in their early 20s.

One was 5ft 6in with a medium build and wore a blue hat.

The other was 5ft 10in with a ginger beard.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.