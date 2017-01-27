Man threatened with knife in Kettering

A man was threatened with a knife while walking along Rockingham Road, Kettering.

The victim was approached by a man who threatened him while holding a knife during the incident, which took place near to Sainsbury’s petrol station between 12.15pm and 12.40pm on Wednesday, January 18.

The victim called 999 for help and the offender made off towards Regent Street.

The knifeman had crossed the road to reach the victim, causing a number of vehicles to stop, and officers would like to speak to those motorists about what they saw.

The offender was a black man, aged about 50, 5ft 10in, of medium build with very short black hair and stubble on his face.

He wore a tan coloured baseball hat, blue padded jacket, faded jeans and red trainers. He was carrying a large box under his jacket.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.