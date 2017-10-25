Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Kettering

A man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at a Kettering junction.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident at the junction of Regent Street and Wellington Street at about 10pm last night (Tuesday).

These pictures sent in by Mateusz Los show the scene following the collision, including a telegraph pole which had fallen over.

A spokesman for Northants Police said one man was taken to hospital and the road was cleared by about 1.30am.