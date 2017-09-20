Man taken to hospital after attempted robbery in Kettering

A man needed hospital treatment after an attempted robbery in Kettering last night (Tuesday).
The incident took place in an alleyway off Regent Street between 11.05pm and 11.20pm.
The victim sustained a cut to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A police spokesman said: “At this stage it’s unknown if anything was taken.
“We would like to speak to anyone who may have any information regarding the incident.
“Witnesses can call 101.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.