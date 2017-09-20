Man taken to hospital after attempted robbery in Kettering

A man needed hospital treatment after an attempted robbery in Kettering last night (Tuesday).

The incident took place in an alleyway off Regent Street between 11.05pm and 11.20pm.

The victim sustained a cut to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A police spokesman said: “At this stage it’s unknown if anything was taken.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have any information regarding the incident.

“Witnesses can call 101.”