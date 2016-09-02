Search

Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Finedon crash

A man is in hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after a serious crash in Finedon.

The collision happened at about 12.45pm yesterday (Thursday, September 1) and involved a black Vauxhall Astra and a red and white off-road motorbike in Irthlingborough Road as the car turned into Hawthorne Road.

The rider of the off-road bike, a 23-year-old man from Rushden, sustained serious and possible life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Coventry Hospital.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.