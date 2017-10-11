Man suffers serious injuries after being trapped under two-tonne steel bed in Corby

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being trapped under a two-tonne steel bed in Corby.

Police and fire were called to premises in Princewood Road on the town’s Earlstrees industrial estate at about 8.45pm last night (Tuesday).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A man had become trapped.

“The fire service used air bags to release him.

“They released him and he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The spokesman added that the HSE has been informed.