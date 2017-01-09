Man suffers multiple stab wounds during attack in Wellingborough

A man was stabbed during an attack by three men carrying hunting-style knives.

The 18-year-old victim was attacked by three people outside the front entrance of Bassetts Court in West Street, Wellingborough, on Saturday.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “During the assault, which happened at about 10.15pm last Saturday (January 7) the 18-year-old victim suffered three stab wounds which required medical attention.

“The three offenders were all male and were carrying hunting-style knives.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward and anybody who was in the area at the time or who has any information is asked to contact police.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111555.