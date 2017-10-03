Man suffers fractured cheekbone in Corby assault

A man was kicked in the head and knocked unconscious in an attack in Corby.

The 46-year old victim was leaving an address in Mantlefield Road just after 4.30pm on Friday (September 29) when he was approached and assaulted as he turned into Beanfield Avenue.

He was pushed to the ground and kicked in the head, knocking him unconscious.

He also suffered a fractured cheekbone.

The offender is described as a white man, about 40 years old, 5ft 5in with black-brown shoulder-length hair.

He was wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and black boots with striped socks.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.