Man suffers cut face during mobile phone robbery in Northampton

A man was left with a cut face after having his mobile phone robbed in Northampton in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The theft on St Giles’ Terrace happened between 1.45am and 2.15am on April 25 with the victim set upon by two men.

The first offender is described as white, skinny, aged around 25 and between 5ft 6in and 5ft 9ins tall.

He had short, grey/blonde hair, a short beard and a scar on his left cheek.

The other culprit, also skinny and between 5ft 6in and 5ft 9in, is described as black, and wearing a black top with a hood and black trousers. He had on a face covering and was wearing gloves.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.