Man stabbed in the stomach at Kettering flats

A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach after refusing entry to two men who wanted access to a block of flats.

The victim was approached by two men who wanted to get into the block of flats in Eskdaill Place, Lyndsay Street, Kettering, between 9.55pm and 10.30pm on Saturday (June 17).

The victim did not recognise the men and refused them entry, at which point, one of the offenders pushed the victim in the stomach, while holding something, possibly keys or a small knife, stabbing the victim.

Both offenders ran off into Crown Street and Regent Street.

The first offender was white, about 5ft 8in, in his 20s and had a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

The second offender was black, with long black hair which was tied up, stubble on his face and wore a red jumper.

A police spokesman said: “The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.