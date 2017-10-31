Man stabbed in Rushden

A man has been stabbed in Rushden’s High Street.

Police were called to an incident just before 2pm today (Tuesday) near Costa Coffee.

The man has been been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A police spokesman confirmed no arrests had been made at this time but no further details have been made available.

The air ambulance landed nearby but the police were unable to confirm if the man was airlifted to hospital.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.