Man stabbed in neck, stomach and chest during robbery in Northampton, police reveal

A man was stabbed in the neck while trying to fight off another man who was demanding his phone and wallet in Northampton.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the attack happened in the Dallington area of Northampton.

He said: "The male victim was attacked as he was walking home alone along a path that runs inside the park on Dallington Park Road.

"He was approached by a male who demanded his phone and wallet. The victim tried to fight off the suspect when another male appeared from behind and stabbed him in the neck with a small unknown pointed object.

"He was then stabbed again in the stomach and chest area, causing minor injuries," the spokesman said.

"The attack ended when a car drove up, causing the offenders to run off into the park," he added.

One of the males was black, about 5ft 5in and was wearing dark clothing. He is believed to have had a tattoo of a face or an animal on his left hand.

Anyone with information about the attack, which happened between 3.30am and 4am on Monday, July 3, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111