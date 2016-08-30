Man stabbed in brawl at Kettering nightclub

A man was stabbed after a fight broke out at a Kettering nightclub.

Police were called to a ‘serious disturbance’ in the town centre at about 4am yesterday (Monday) after reports of a fight in The Loft in Horsemarket, where rapper J Hus was performing.

A large number of people were involved in the brawl and a 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with a stab wound.

Three men, aged 18, 20 and 22, were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on bail.

One eyewitness told the Northants Telegraph that they believed they had seen a number of men with weapons during the incident.

A video circulated on social media shows dozens of police officers and clubbers in the street, with police forced to close the road.

A police spokesman said: “Police responded to a serious disturbance in Kettering town centre in the early hours of Monday, August 29, after being called to reports of a fight at The Loft nightclub in Horsemarket, shortly before 4am.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or, alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”