Man stabbed in arm in Corby

A man suffered a stab wound to his arm after being attacked in Corby.
The incident took place onn Saturday, August 5, shortly after 1pm.
The victim was walking along Dunedin Road when a man got out of a white van and ran towards him.
The victim sustained a stab wound to his arm, which required treatment.
The offender is described as a white, 6ft man with a stocky build and brown hair.
Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
