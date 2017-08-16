Man stabbed in arm in Corby

Have your say

A man suffered a stab wound to his arm after being attacked in Corby.

The incident took place onn Saturday, August 5, shortly after 1pm.

The victim was walking along Dunedin Road when a man got out of a white van and ran towards him.

The victim sustained a stab wound to his arm, which required treatment.

The offender is described as a white, 6ft man with a stocky build and brown hair.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.