Man sprayed with ‘irritant’ in Corby

Police are investigating after a man was sprayed with an irritable substance in Corby this morning (Monday).

The incident took place close to the BP Fourways garage near Cottingham Road shortly before 6.30am.

The victim is not believed to have lasting injuries.

A force spokesman said the liquid was an irritant but ‘not acid or pepper spray’ and they are working to establish what happened.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.