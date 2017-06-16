Man shot in the foot with 'black handheld air gun' by Russian men in Northampton

A man was shot at with an air pistol in a car park behind a fast food outlet in Northampton.

The victim was in a car park behind the Subway takeaway in Wellingborough Road sometime between midday and 1pm yesterday (Thursday, June 15) when he heard a noise and looked round.

At that point, he was shot in the foot, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The two offenders, who spoke in Russian, then said "Go on shoot him again" but the victim managed to escape.

Both suspects were white, slim and around 6ft. They wore dark clothing and one of the males had a dark beard. The weapon was described as a black handheld air gun.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.