Man seriously injured in Kettering town centre

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in Kettering yesterday (Sunday).

Officers were called to the town centre at 6.20am and closed Dalkeith Place/Horsemarket between Market Street and School Lane while they conducted inquiries.

The man is now in a stable condition but police are appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating after a man was found injured in the town centre.

“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is now in a stable condition.

“We are investigating to see what happened but are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.