Man seriously injured after being hit by bus in Kettering

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in Kettering.

The incident happened in Eskdaill Street, close to the corner of Newland Street, at 9am this morning (Monday).

The elderly victim was hit by an X4 bus and taken to hospital in Coventry with serious injuries.

A police spokesman was unable to disclose any further information at this time.

A police cordon remains at the scene.

A spokesman for Stagecoach, who operate the X4, said they will investigate the incident fully.

The spokesman said: “I can confirm that a Stagecoach bus was involved in an incident this morning in Kettering town centre.

“Safety is our highest priority and we will be investigating the incident fully and helping police with their enquiries.”