Man seriously assaulted in Kettering

A man was left with serious injuries after being assaulted in Kettering town centre.

Officers were called to Horsemarket at 2.15am on Saturday, September 16, following the assault.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in Kettering town centre last night and witnessed the incident which took place near to the bus bays in Horsemarket.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.