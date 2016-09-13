Man robbed in late night Wellingborough attack

A man was punched and kicked before being robbed as he walked home after a night out in Wellingborough.

The incident happened near the bin area close to the car park at the rear of the flats in Irthlingborough Road, in the early hours of Friday, September 9.

The 24-year-old victim was approached from behind by two men and was punched and kicked, causing him to fall to the floor.

During the incident, which happened just before 1am, he had his iPhone 6 taken from his pocket.

The two offenders are described as black, wearing dark clothing and hooded tops.

One was about 6ft 2in and the other about 5ft 2in.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.