Man robbed by gang of five in Kettering

A man was punched and robbed by a gang after being asked for money in Kettering.

The victim was walking along School Lane between 12.30am and 1.30am on Saturday (December 31) at the time of the incident.

A suspect who had been outside the Premier shop asked him for money but when the victim refused, the offender punched him in the face.

A group of other men then joined in, fighting the victim to the ground.

They searched his pockets and stole cash and a prepaid MasterCard.

The first offender is described as white, between 20 and 25 years of age, about 5ft 7in and with short blond hair.

He was thin and wearing a full grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.