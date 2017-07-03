Man punched on the head in Northampton...while he was walking to work

A man was robbed while walking to work in the early hours of Saturday morning in an area of Northampton.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the 53-year-old man was in Park Walk, Kings Heath, Northampton, at about 3.20am on Saturday, July 1, when he was hit on the head from behind.

"The victim fell to the floor and was kicked and punched before the offenders stole his wallet and house keys," he added.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.