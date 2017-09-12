Man 'punched in the head' near Northampton junction

A man was punched in the head by a passer-by as he walked near to a busy junction in Northampton

The victim was walking along Welford Road, near to the junction with Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe, at about 6.45am on Monday 11 September, when he was approached by a man who punched him in the head before walking off.

The offender was a white man, 6ft, of large build with long grey hair and was carrying a green satchel.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman, said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information regarding it."

Witnesses or anyone with information about th incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.