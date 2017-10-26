Man punched and kicked in head by two men in Northampton assault

A man was punched in the face and kicked in the head during an assault by two men in Northampton.

The victim was walking along Grafton Street with a friend between 2.30am and 2.50am on Sunday, October 22 when he was approached from behind, punched and, after he had fallen to the floor, was kicked in the head.

He sustained bruising, cuts and swelling to his head and face and required hospital treatment.

The suspects are both described as white men, one wearing a light hooded top and the other a dark-coloured hooded top and dark trousers.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

