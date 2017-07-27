Man needs stitches for wounds sustained in Wellingborough attack

Have your say

Witnesses are being sought after a man was assaulted in Wellingborough.

A 34-year-old man was assaulted in the Queensway area sometime between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday, July 25.

A police spokesman said: “He sustained wounds to his arm and leg and received stitches at Kettering General Hospital.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident is urged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.