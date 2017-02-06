Man loses tooth after being punched in the face in Corby

A man lost a tooth after being assaulted in broad daylight in Corby town centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack which took place in Everest Lane, Corby, at about 11.45am on Thursday, February 2.

A police spokesman said: “The 63-year-old victim was punched in the face after being involved in a verbal altercation with the offender.

“He lost a tooth as a result.”

The offender is described as white, 5ft 6in with an average build, dark brown, messy hair, and he wore a blue anorak, jeans and a bobble hat.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.