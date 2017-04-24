Man knocked unconscious by bar stool to the head after fight breaks out 'with no visible provocation'

A bar fight in Northamptonshire saw a man get hit on the head with a bar stool before he was dragged outside and kicked in the face.

The sudden and violent attack shocked witnesses, who claimed they saw nothing to provoke the first swing.

The two men were sentenced in Northampton Crown Court yesterday.

Two men were sentenced at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (April 24) for the joint attack in January this year.

Judge Rupert Mayo said: "This is an appalling incident, whatever the provocation may have been."

Darren McDonald, 38, from Kettering, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Kevin Stevens, 41, from Kettering, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The victim was sat near the pair at the Windmill Bar, in Kettering, when McDonald stood up and swung a barstool at the victim's head, knocking him out cold.

Stevens then dragged the unconscious body outside, draped his head so it hung over the kerb and kicked him in the face.

The victim received a laceration to the back of his head and a bruise to his right eye.

Stevens' barrister Maxine Krone, speaking in mitigation, said that the victim reportedly provoked the attack with indecent comments towards Stevens' partner, who was there at the bar.

Judge Mayo, in sentencing Stevens, said: "A kick to a man's head carries a high risk of serious damage. People can die.

"I do not wish to rob your family of a good earner nor the construction industry of a useful bricklayer."

Stevens was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid community work.

McDonald's sentence was deferred for three months. He will reappear in court in June.

Speaking to McDonald, Judge Mayo said: "This offence is worth 18 months in prison. You must prove to me that you can stay out of trouble and work hard."