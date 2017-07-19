Man jailed for eight years after being linked to drugs raid in Rushden

Have your say

A drug dealer has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous charges.

Amar Hussain, 30, of Fitzroy Avenue, Luton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (July 17) charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Forensic work linked Hussain to drugs packaging that was found when officers from Operation Worcester executed a warrant in Sycamore Road, Rushden, in November 2015.

He was arrested in December 2016 when a number of mobile phones were discovered in his possession.

Further investigations revealed he was significantly involved in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

On Monday, Hussain pleaded guilty and was sentenced to:

- Concerned in the supply of heroin – eight years imprisonment

- Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine – six years (to run concurrently)

-Concerned in the supply of cannabis – one year (to run concurrently)

DC Alan Rooney, from Operation Worcester, a force drive to tackle gang-related crime, said: “This is another significant sentence for someone who dealt drugs in Northamptonshire, and I’m pleased we were able to secure Hussain’s conviction.

“We will continue to be relentless in tackling those people involved in gang-related violence and drug use in Northamptonshire.

“We are committed to making Northamptonshire a safe place for people to live and work and hope those involved in drug dealing understand that we will continue to target them and their illegal activities.”