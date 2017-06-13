Man jailed after dashcam footage captures hit-and-run collision with elderly pedestrian in Northamptonshire

A 'callous' driver who hit an elderly man and sped off without stopping has been sentenced by a Northampton court.

He was late for work and while swerving through traffic struck an elderly pedestrian with enough force to knock him off his feet and rip off his own wing mirror.

He then drove off without stopping but was later arrested with the help of dashcam footage recorded by another driver who filmed the whole incident.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo said: "You collided with this man, but you failed to stop and drove away. That was callous, unpleasant and mean. I simply cannot trust you with a vehicle."

Ahsan Ahmed, 25, from Wellingborough, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (June 13) after earlier pleading guilty to dangerous driving and failing to report a road accident he was involved in.

The incident took place at around 9.55am in High Street, Wellingborough, on December 10 last year.

Dashcam footage screened at the sentencing showed how Ahmed, who was driving a hired car and claimed through his barrister that he had been late for work, cut ahead of another car and sped through a pedestrian crossing.

Seconds later, he collided with an elderly gentleman who was crossing the road with his wife, throwing him to the ground and causing severe and painful bruising to his chest and face.

Judge Mayo said: "Your driving was dreadful. You might have touched your brakes before you hit him, but you sped off afterwards.

"Not only that, you have previous convictions for driving offences. You do not come here today as a man of good character."

Ahmed was sentenced to six months in prison has been disqualified from driving for 21 months.