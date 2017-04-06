Man indecently exposed himself to woman in Northampton

A man who indecently exposed himself to a woman in Northampton is being sought by police.

The incident happened at 7am on Friday, March 10 - Northamptonshire Police released the information yesterday on April 5 - when a woman was walking under the bridge at St James, near to Mill Road.

The man, in his late 30s, ran towards the woman, indecently exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately.

The woman screamed and the man ran off.

The offender is described as a white man, wearing jeans, trainers, a hooded top, a gilet and a cap.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.