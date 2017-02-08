Man hit from behind and kicked in Corby assault

Witnesses are being sought following an assault in Corby which saw a man kicked several times on the floor.

A 25-year-old man was walking past the taxi rank towards the railway bridge in Rockingham Road between 1.45am and 2am on Saturday, February 4.

He was hit from behind and fell to the floor, then kicked several times, and sustained injuries including a cut to the head, bruising and grazes.

It is believed that a member of the public came to assist the man, which stopped the offenders, and police would particularly like to speak to them.

The first offender is described as a 6ft slim white man, between 30 and 35, with tattoos on his neck and arm.

The second offender is described as a 6ft fat white man, with a bald head and wearing glasses.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.