Man hit Corby’s police station with stick in drunken Christmas episode

A Corby man has been fined for hitting his local police station with a wooden stick on Christmas morning.

Darren Taggart, 35, of Bentley Walk, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court this week.

The court heard how Taggart was intoxicated at 6am on Christmas Day when the incident took place.

He was in Elizabeth Street when he went up to Corby’s police station and started hitting the door with a wooden stick.

He then began pressing the intercom and screaming before being arrested and dragged to a cell by officers.

Addressing the court, Taggart said: “It was just drunken stupidity and I apologise.”

Chairman of the bench Mark Bates fined Taggart £50 for his actions.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.