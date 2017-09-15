Man grabbed jogger and demanded he handed over headphones in Northampton

An attempted robbery took place in Northampton when a jogger was out running before one man demanded he hand over his headphones.

The incident took place in Welford Road, Northampton, at about 6.15am on Monday (11 September), Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

As the victim was running along the footpath in the direction of Brampton Lane, he ran past two men.

As he did so, one of the men grabbed his arm, spun him around and demanded he hand over his headphones.

The victim pushed the man off and ran away.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender is described as white, about 5ft 7in, with a slim build.

"He was wearing a grey tracksuit and a baseball cap, which was on backwards."

Witnesses, or anyone with any information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.