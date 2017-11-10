Man found dead in Corby hotel

The body of a man in his 60s has been found in a Corby hotel.

Police attended the Raven Hotel in Rockingham Road at about 12.20pm yesterday (Thursday), with ambulances also at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to a property in Rockingham Road, Corby, at about 12.20pm on Thursday, November 9, where the body of a man in his 60s had been found.

“His death is not believed to be suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”