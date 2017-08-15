Man fined for flytipping building waste and a mattress in Corby underpass

A Corby man has been ordered to pay costs of £350 after being prosecuted for flytipping as Corby Council ramps up its crackdown on those who blight the borough with rubbish.

David Sherwood, 42, of Bute Road, Corby, pleaded guilty in court to an offence under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 – to deposit or knowingly cause or knowingly permit to be deposited (controlled) waste in or on land unless in accordance with the terms of an environmental permit.

Sherwood appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on May 2 and received a £120 fine and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £200.

The case was brought against Sherwood from evidence passed on to Corby Council from a member of the public who witnessed a vehicle registered to Sherwood being used to dump mixed building waste and a double bed mattress at the underpass exit in Lloyds Road, Corby.

The witness gave relevant information about the incident and the offender’s vehicle registration, which led to the prosecution.

Corby Council leader, Cllr Tom Beattie, said: “We are very pleased with the successful prosecution and hope that this sends a clear message to others that we take this kind of matter very seriously and it will not be tolerated.

“Envirocrime has a detrimental effect on communities and we will continue to investigate and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law those who commit such offences.

“We would like to thank the member of public who witnessed the events and helped with the investigation, I urge others to do the same and report any incidents to the council.”

Legislation introduced in 2016 gives local authorities the power to issue fixed penalty notices of £400 to flytippers.

Corby Council introduced the power for enforcement officers to issue these notices to offenders in October 2016 and since then there have been a number of notices issued, including:

- One for an incident of bags of rubbish and other waste flytipped at the Spinney area, Kesteven Way, Little Stanion

- One from the investigation of waste dumped in Stamford Road, Weldon, in May 2017, where the offender admitted to driving to the household waste and recycling site in Weldon, found it closed and then dumped the waste on the highway

Both fixed penalty notices were paid in full.

Incidents of flytipping, dog fouling or littering can be reported in confidence to the council’s street scene hotline on 01536 464242.

The council also offers special collections for bulky household waste items with charges of £23 for up to 10 items which can also be booked through the hotline on 01536 464242.