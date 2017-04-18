Man fined after dead rat found in Kettering chippie

A Kettering man has been landed with a bill of more than £7,000 after a dead rat was found in the chip shop he used to run.

Environmental health inspectors from Kettering Council made the shocking discovery at Harry’s Fish and Chips in 2015, when it was run by Harjinder Kang.

He no longer operates the premises, in Brambleside, Kettering.

Kang, of Barton Road, Kettering, appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court on April 4 regarding five food hygiene offences at the chippie.

Kang had failed to attend a court hearing for these matters in August 2016 and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

He was arrested by Northamptonshire Police in March 2017.

He pleaded guilty to all five offences:

On July 27, 2015, he had failed to maintain a permanent procedure or procedures based on the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point principles and to provide Kettering Council with evidence of compliance with the same; he had failed to ensure that food handlers were supervised and instructed and/or trained in food hygiene matters commensurate with their work activity; he had failed to repair or replace a chest freezer lid; he had failed to keep those food premises clean; and he had failed to permit good food hygiene practices, namely pest control in that rat droppings and a dead rat were found in the premises.

The magistrates considered that by far the most serious offence was the last charge as it related to a lack of control of pests, namely a rat infestation at the premises.

The bench fined Kang £250 each for offences one to four, and £3,840 for offence number five; this was to reflect the seriousness of that offence. The total fine was £4,840.

Kang was also ordered to pay costs of £2,730 and a victim surcharge of £170.

He was ordered to pay £7,740 in total to the court. Kang agreed to pay this at the rate of £250 per month.

Head of public services at Kettering Council Shirley Plenderleith said: “Kettering Council is proud of the high proportion of legally compliant food businesses in the area and will support these businesses by taking action against those who do not meet the required standards.

“Kang failed to have regard for some of the most basic food hygiene requirements in his business and also failed to attend court when required to answer for those offences.

“Fortunately the diligence of Northamptonshire Police meant that Kang was identified and put before the court who dealt with the offences in a manner which reflected the seriousness of what was found in July 2015.”