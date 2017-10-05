Man finds badger on landing of Isham house

An Isham man says he was stunned to come across a badger - on his first floor landing.

Graham Rait left his study in his house in Middle Street one afternoon last month.

His wife was in the kitchen with the door into the garden open but Mr Rait was amazed that the badger had made its way upstairs without being spotted.

He said: “The nearest badger sett that I am aware of is at least a quarter of a mile away the other side of a very busy A-road.

“Somehow this animal had come into the garden through the front door and up the stairs without anybody seeing it.

“I thought badgers were nocturnal creatures.”

Cautious of the mammal’s ferocious bite, Mr Rait and his wife - aided by two brooms - managed to shoo it down the stairs and into their garage.

Mr Rait added: “I closed the door and rang the RSPCA, telling them that I had not been drinking but that I had found a badger on the upstairs landing.

“An extremely efficient and helpful gentleman came and managed to trap the badger with a noose on the end of a long pole and put it in a cage.

“He then took it to the local vet to be checked over.”

When the badger was collected it was found to have a serious wound.

It was later put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “We are very grateful to the gentleman for contacting us, as the badger was suffering a great deal.”

