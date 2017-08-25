Man dies in crash on A45 near Wellingborough

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A45 near Wellingborough.

The 37-year-old victim was in a red Citroen C8 travelling along the eastbound section near Wellingborough at about 10.30pm on Monday (August 21) when the collision took place.

A police spokesman said, for reasons unknown, the vehicle struck a nearside road barrier before crossing the ramp of the slip road from Wellingborough and then entered the attached layby where the car collided with a tree.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.