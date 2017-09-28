Man dies after losing control of mobility scooter in Kettering

An 80-year-old man has died after losing control of his mobility scooter in Kettering.

The incident happened in Saunders Close at about 2.40pm on Tuesday (September 26) when the victim lost control of his mobility scooter, causing him to fall from it and bang his head on the ground.

He was taken to Kettering General Hospital, but his condition later deteriorated and he died in the early hours of yesterday.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.