A man has died after a lorry tipped on its side in Wellingborough last night (Sunday).

The incident took place at about 10pm, when for reasons yet unknown, the white LGV tipped on to its side in Niort Way.

The driver of the lorry died shortly after the collision.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.