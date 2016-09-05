Man charged with murder over incident at Northampton town centre pub

A Northampton man is to appear before magistrates charged with murder and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent today, after a 49-year-old man died yesterday.

Courtney John Flannigan, 21, of Pleydell Gardens, Far Cotton, was arrested yesterday in connection with an alleged incident at The Edge of Town public house in Regent Square, Northampton, on the evening of Sunday, July 10.

The alleged victim, a 49-year-old Northampton man, died yesterday.

